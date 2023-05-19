Russian agriculture minister says grain exports seen at 50 mln-55 mln T in 2023-24

Russian Agricultural Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Thursday said that Russia’s grain exports would be between 50 million and 55 million tonnes in the 2023-2024 season.

Speaking at a televised government meeting, Patrushev said that Russia’s 2023 wheat crop was seen at 78 million tonnes, and that 93% of winter grains had made it through the winter in normal condition.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)