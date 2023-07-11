Russian aluminium in LME system jumps in June, Indian origin down

Traders and consumers scrambling for alternatives to Russian aluminium sparked a drop in available stocks of Indian-origin metal in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses to 18% of the total in June from more than 50% in January.

The percentages calculated by Reuters refer to on-warrant inventories, or material not earmarked for delivering out. Warrants are title documents conferring ownership of metal.

Higher percentages of on-warrant Russian aluminium in LME-registered warehouses – at 80% compared with 41% in January and 68% in May – suggest consumers and traders are avoiding Russian metal even though it is not sanctioned.

“We closely monitor the levels and flow of Russian metal through our physical network,” the LME said in response to a request for comment.

“We note that all metals of Russian origin continue to be consumed by a broad section of the market, and will remain vigilant in respect of this matter.”

Russian aluminium stocks on LME warrant fell to 218,025 metric tons in June from 263,125 in May, data published by the world’s oldest exchange and largest metals market showed.

LME data showed the share of on-warrant Russian copper stocks climbed to 66% as of June 30 from 33% at the end of May. The actual amount of Russian copper in the inventories fell to 22,750 metric tons from 29,600.

Russian nickel made up 22% of available stocks, or 7,962 metric tons, against 20% in May.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Pratima Desai; editing by Ed Osmond and Jan Harvey)