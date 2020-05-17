Russian April diesel flows to Swedish cavern locations hit record -Vortexa

Russian diesel exports to Swedish cavern storage locations surged to a record in April as demand in Europe fell and onshore storage capacity filled, oil analytics firm Vortexa said.

Sweden typically exports diesel, but in April it imported 700,000 tonnes of Russian diesel, the highest monthly total since at least January 2016.

Flows in May along the route have slowed to 100,000 tonnes so far.

The ports of Gavle, Norrkoping, Karlshamn and Stenungsund, all linked to oil cavern storage, imported a record amount of diesel from all sources in April, Vortexa said.

The four ports accounted for less than a quarter of Sweden’s 2019 diesel imports — most of which discharge into the higher consumption centres of Stockholm and Gothenburg.

More than 500,000 tonnes of Russia Baltic/Black Sea diesel was observed in floating storage on 12 May, Vortexa said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)