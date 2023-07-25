Russian attacks aim to fully block Ukrainian grain exports – Odesa governor

Recent News

  

The governor of Ukraine’s Odesa region said on Monday Russia was trying to completely block exports of Ukrainian grain to global markets after the latest in a series of Russian air attacks struck grain infrastructure on the Danube River.

“Russia is trying to fully block the export of our grain and make the world starve,” governor Oleh Kiper told Ukrainian television.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage)

