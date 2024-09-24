Russian central bank extends curbs on transferring funds abroad

Russia’s central bank has extended restrictions on transferring funds abroad for another six months until March 31, 2025, the regulator said on Monday.

The restrictions were first introduced in March 2022 soon after the start of the war in Ukraine to prevent an outflow of funds from Russia and they have since been regularly extended.

The restrictions prohibit firms from “unfriendly countries” still operating in Russia from transferring money abroad. Foreign companies controlled by Russian individuals or entities are exempt from this ban.

Russia considers countries that imposed sanctions against it as “unfriendly”.

Until March 31, 2025 Russian citizens and non-residents from “friendly countries” will still be able to transfer no more than $1 million or its equivalent in other foreign currencies to any accounts in foreign banks within a month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, editing by Ed Osmond)