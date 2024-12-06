Russian Dec 1-10 western port oil exports to fall 10% m/m, sources say

Oil loadings from Russia’s western ports over December 1-10 are expected to fall to around 1,72 million bpd, down by some 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the same period in November, according to two market sources and Reuters calculations.

This is down by 10% on a daily basis from the same period in November, Reuters calculations showed.

Urals and KEBCO loadings from Russia’s Baltic ports over the period will fall to 1.8 million metric tons from 2.0 million , while Novorossiisk plans to load some 540,000 tons of Urals, KEBCO and Siberian Light compared to 610,000 tons Nov. 1-10, according to sources and Reuters data.

Russia’s overall crude oil exports and transit from the ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in December were expected to slip by some 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from November to 1.8 million bpd amid rising refinery runs.

December is one day longer than November.

Russia plans to take 1.1 million tons of refining capacity offline in December, down from 2.4 million tons in November, according to Reuters calculations based on data from industry sources, pressuring crude oil exports.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)