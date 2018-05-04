Russian energy minister Novak says April conformity to OPEC/non-OPEC oil output deal 95.2%

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said Russian conformity to the OPEC/non-OPEC crude oil production cut deal was 95.2% in April.

This indicates that the ministry estimates April output was 285,600 b/d below October 2016 which is the baseline to assess Russian compliance with the deal.

“Fluctuations in liquids output in April were due to increased activity at projects covered by production sharing agreements,” Novak said.

On Wednesday the Central Dispatching Unit said Russia produced 44.878 million mt of liquids in April. This is equivalent to around 10.965 million b/d, using Platts conversion rate of 7.33 barrels per metric ton. This indicates Russia’s compliance was 94%, at 282,000 b/d below the October 2016 level of 11.247 million b/d.

Russia committed to cut production by 300,000 b/d under the deal.

Energy ministry figures traditionally show higher compliance as they are based on individual coefficients for each field when evaluating the output in barrels, while the CDU data is provided in metric tons, leading to a discrepancy in calculations.

In March, the energy ministry reported compliance with the output cut agreement below 100% for the first time since Russia reached its target at the end of April 2017.

At the time, energy minister Alexander Novak said there had been a seasonal rise in gas demand that resulted in higher gas output and corresponding increase in associated gas liquids that are included in total liquids output.

Novak also reiterated that Russia is fully committed to balancing the oil market and evening out production volatility.

