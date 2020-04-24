Russian Energy Minister On Oil’s Demise: ‘Let’s Not Dramatize This’

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said about the recent record breaking, and shocking, decline in oil prices that investors should not overdramatize Monday’s negative crude action, and Tuesday’s fall below $20 a barrel.

“Do not over dramatize the situation. This is a paper market, trading in derivative financial instruments, and not physical oil,” he told Russian newswire Interfax.

Novak said that Russia and OPEC countries are closely monitoring the situation and, if necessary, “have every opportunity to respond.”

Some market participants think Russia will cut production. Others have said that President Trump should ban import of foreign oil, such as a shipment of Saudi crude heading this way.

Novak told Interfax that oil prices will remain volatile until the start of the agreed upon production cuts begin on May 1.

Oil and gas company Tatneft was the second company to say this week that they will not be paying dividends this year. The stock is down nearly 50% in the last three months, pushing their current yield to 22%.

Earlier in the week, TMK said that it would not be paying out 2019 dividends this year. Similar decisions in favor of keeping cash flows within companies – and at least postpone the final 2019 dividend payments – might be made by other companies in the sector, given the lack of clarity on oil price recovery and the impact of COVID-19 on global oil demand and economic growth.

Russian investors have something to worry about here. Dividend payers on the Moscow Exchange were one of the most attractive things about buying Russian equities.

Oil To Single Digits?

President Trump said during his daily coronavirus task force presser on Tuesday that oil prices will only stage a comeback once the U.S. economy is fully operational.

No amount of trading finesse can paper over the fact the coronavirus-infused shutdowns have rendered crude oil the most hated commodity. An oversupply of oil now circulates the globe in warehouses, supertankers, and pipelines. It has no place to go.

“The worldwide economic shutdown has diminished demand so significantly that we are running out of room to store crude oil,” says Gregory Leo, chief investment officer and head of global wealth management at IDB Bank in New York. “The math is pretty simple. Current oil production is about 90 million barrels per day, but demand is only 75 million barrels per day. While futures contracts expiring later this year are still trading as high as $30, if this supply/demand imbalance is not corrected their fate will be the same,” he says about the recent collapse in oil.

And with the price of oil, so goes the fate of some energy companies. The hardest hit will be American shale producers that have the highest costs to extract oil. Even the lowest cost producers, such as Exxon and Chevron, still need prices near $30 per barrel to breakeven. Chesapeake Energy CHK, a Fortune 500 company based in Oklahoma, is widely believed to be the first sizable U.S. energy company to fold.

About two weeks ago, the CME futures exchange made what now looks like and ill-timed decision to allow negative pricing for energy products. April 20 saw crude prices fall to -$40.32, something akin to a freak show accident as speculators were left with contracts for physical oil they had no place to store, nor any intention to take deliveries.

“Clearly this kind of (negative) pricing defies any economic sense. It would be cheaper to just burn the oil for the seller,” says Grigory Isaev, director of global markets for Renaissance Capital in Moscow.

“The silver lining is that oil production is likely to fall rapidly in the days ahead,” says Naeem Aslam, chief market strategist for AvaTrade in London.

That fall will coincide with the planned OPEC+ deal. But that might not be enough if the world’s leading economies are still on partial lockdowns throughout the month of May.

Source: Forbes