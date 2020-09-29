Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Russian energy minister warns of COVID-19 risks for global oil

Russian energy minister warns of COVID-19 risks for global oil

in Oil & Companies News 29/09/2020

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that the global oil market has been stable for the past few months and the balance between supply and demand has been restored, while uncertainties, such as a rise in COVID-19 cases, remain.

He also said that talks about the possibility of diverting oil product exports from Belarus to Russian ports have continued and that Russia can handle 4-6 million tonnes of oil product exports from the neighbouring country.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova, editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software