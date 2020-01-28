Russian exporters have not requested to ship oil to Belarus in Feb -Ifx

Russian companies have not submitted requests for shipping oil to Belarus, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing the head of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft.

Russian oil supplies to Belarus have declined sharply since Jan. 1 as the two countries have failed to agreed on terms of delivery for 2020 amid a wider political dispute.

Nikolai Tokarev, the head of Transneft, also told Interfax that the company has been in talks with Poland over compensation for contamination of the Druzhba oil pipeline last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)