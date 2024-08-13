Russian farmers sow less wheat due to low profitability

The wheat seeded area in Russia, the world’s top wheat exporter, shrank by 4% last season as farmers switched to other crops due to wheat’s low profitability, Arkady Zlochevsky, head of the Russian Grain Union lobby group, said on Monday.

Russia exported a record 56 million metric tons in the 2023-24 season. This season, agricultural consultancy SovEcon forecasts Russian wheat exports at 46.1 million metric tons.

Zlochevsky said low global prices for wheat, lower yields due to bad weather, high export duties in Russia, and high interest on bank loans were eating into the profitability of wheat production, which he estimated as “negative” currently.

“An unequivocal trend is that we physically will not be able to maintain last year’s planting levels,” said Zlochevsky, who forecast that the area seeded with winter wheat will also shrink in the new season.

Zlochevsky noted that after the central bank hiked its key interest rate to 18% in July, Russia stopped low-interest preferential lending programs for farmers, while commercial loans were available at rates of up to 25%.

Zlochevsky said profitability was low or negative in several key producing regions, including Rostov, which was hit hard by extreme weather ranging from early spring frosts to drought, and the Volga River region.

“This coming season will not be easy,” Zlochevsky said.

