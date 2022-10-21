Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Russian finance ministry unlocks $16 billion from rainy day fund to plug government deficit

Russian finance ministry unlocks $16 billion from rainy day fund to plug government deficit

in World Economy News 21/10/2022

Russia’s finance ministry on Thursday said it was drawing down 1 trillion roubles ($16.25 billion) from the country’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) to help cover the government’s budget deficit this year.

Russia is expected to post a budget deficit of around 2% of GDP this year, as the fallout from Western sanctions and the costs of Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine weigh on the economy and the government’s finances.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software