Russian finance ministry unlocks $16 billion from rainy day fund to plug government deficit

Russia’s finance ministry on Thursday said it was drawing down 1 trillion roubles ($16.25 billion) from the country’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) to help cover the government’s budget deficit this year.

Russia is expected to post a budget deficit of around 2% of GDP this year, as the fallout from Western sanctions and the costs of Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine weigh on the economy and the government’s finances.

Source: Reuters