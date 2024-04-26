Russian floods not affecting oil output, refining, Ifx quotes minister as saying

Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Friday that oil output and refining have not been affected by floods which hit regions including Tymen, the heart of the country’s oil production, Interfax news agency reported.

Russia’s Urals, some west Siberian regions as well as northern Kazakhstan often suffer flooding at this time of year but are seeing the worst in memory this year after large snowfalls melted and heavy rain fell on ground already waterlogged before winter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)