Russian gas deliveries to China at around $200 per 1,000 cubic metres – Ifax

in Freight News 14/04/2020

Russian gas giant Gazprom’s gas deliveries to China, which began at the end of last year cost around $200 per 1,000 cubic metres in January and February, the Interfax news agency on Monday cited customs data as showing.

Russia supplied 635 million cubic metres of gas to China via its Power of Siberia pipeline in January and February for a total sum of $129.154 million, the data said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

