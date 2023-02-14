Russian gas exports down 25.1% in 2022 to 184.4 bcm – Novak

Russia’s gas exports were down 25.1% to 184.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2022 due to sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and European customers shunning Russian supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Russia produced 673.8 bcm of gas last year, he added.

Novak said Russia was working on diversifying its export infrastructure and that it could sell more gas to the Asia-Pacific region.

“To this end, Gazprom, on the instructions of the Russian president, is working on accelerating the construction of the Far East route, as well as the ‘Power of Siberia 2’ gas pipeline,” Novak said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)