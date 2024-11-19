Russian gas flow to EU via Ukraine stable, nominations to Austria up

Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would send 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, the same volume as on Monday, while nominations for gas flows to Austria from Slovakia edged up.

The European energy markets have been on edge over a contractual row between Gazprom and Austria’s OMV OMVV.VI, which led to the Kremlin-controlled firm halting supply to the Vienna-based company on Saturday.

The flows to OMV were stopped after it threatened to impound some of Gazprom’s gas as compensation for an arbitration it had won over the contractual dispute.

Daily flows to Europe via Ukraine have remained around normal levels, however, and gas has continued to flow into Austria.

Nominations, or requests from customers, for flows to Austria from Slovakia were up 6% on Tuesday versus Monday but remained about 12% below levels seen before Gazprom halted supply to OMV.

It was not clear who was buying gas previously intended for OMV.

Nominations to the Czech Republic from Slovakia were roughly in line with levels seen in previous days this month.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine were also little changed while nominations for flows leaving Slovakia were mostly stable, data from transmission system operator Eustream showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Jason Neely)