Russian gas flows to Europe via Poland halt again: operator

Russian natural gas transit via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which crosses Poland, has been halted again because no capacity for Thursday was booked, Poland’s gas system operator said.

Gaz-System has been selling pipeline capacity in auctions since a gas transit deal between Russia and Poland expired on May 17.

About 20% of the pipeline’s available capacity was booked for Wednesday, compared with about 5% for Tuesday.

“No capacity has been booked for today,” the operator’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Gaz-System had said that the low levels mean there is no need for pumping stations, and therefore the pipeline, to work for the whole day.

Russian gas flows via Poland to Europe are likely to rise next month, with auction results showing that about 92% of capacity has been booked for June and roughly 80% for the quarter starting on July 1.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman)