Russian gas flows via Ukraine total 12.1 Bcm over Jan-Oct: AGPU

Russian gas deliveries to Europe via Ukraine totaled 12.1 Bcm in the first 10 months of 2023, a decline of 32% year on year and a fall of 66% versus the same period in 2021, Ukrainian gas industry group AGPU said Nov. 7.

Despite the ongoing war, Russia’s Gazprom has continued to send gas to Europe via Ukraine, with volumes delivered at the Sudzha interconnection point on the Russia-Ukraine border.

However, transit volumes have been well below contracted levels. “In October, Gazprom pumped 38.3% of the contracted volume,” AGPU said in its latest monthly market report.

Ukraine’s Naftogaz, grid operator GTSOU and Gazprom signed in December 2019 a five-year gas transit agreement under ship-or-pay terms, meaning Gazprom is obliged to pay for transit whether it uses it or not.

The agreement is set to expire at the end of 2024 and Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko in August ruled out the prospect of Kyiv taking part in any talks with Russia regarding future arrangements for gas transit.

Gazprom is contracted to send 110 million cu m/d of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine in 2023 and 2024 — or a total of 40 Bcm/year — before the contract expires.

But since May 2022 Gazprom has been flowing less gas than agreed in the contract and paying less than the agreement provides.

Russian gas flows via Ukraine are now only entering at Sudzha at a rate of around 42 million cu m/d — the equivalent of around 15.3 Bcm on an annual basis.

The European Commission, meanwhile, has warned that remaining Russian pipeline flows to Europe could be lost.

In a gas supply security report published in October, the EC said this one of the main risks to supply security.

Sokhranivka force majeure

In May 2022, Ukraine declared force majeure on its ability to transit Russian gas entering at an alternative entry point at Sokhranivka, saying it no longer had operational control of infrastructure in parts of eastern Ukraine.

In response, Gazprom said it would only pay for services rendered despite the ship-or-pay provision in the transit contract.

Naftogaz offered Gazprom the option of transferring transit to Sudzha — the only operational entry for Russian gas into Ukraine at present — but it was not taken up.

Up to 33 million cu m/d of Russian gas could flow into Ukraine at Sokhranivka before the force majeure.

The much lower Russian gas exports to Europe helped drive gas prices to record highs in 2022.

Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, assessed the benchmark Dutch TTF month-ahead price at an all-time high of Eur319.98/MWh on Aug. 26, 2022.

Prices are now lower thanks to healthy storage levels and demand curtailments but remain historically high, with Platts assessing the TTF month-ahead price on Nov. 6 at Eur45.12/MWh.

Exchange sales

Separately, AGPU said some 0.4 million cu m of gas was sold in October on the Ukraine Energy Exchange at a weighted average price of Hryvnia 14,637/1,000 cu m ($406/1,000 cu m).

AGPU said that, since the beginning of 2023, market participants had sold 1.085 Bcm of gas on the exchange.

Private producers and traders began selling gas to Naftogaz in April on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange after a fall in consumption and purchases by the industrial sector in the country.

AGPU executive director Artem Petrenko told S&P Global in an interview in July that the sales had been crucial for gas-producing companies as they were able to sell gas in a transparent, market-based way.

Source: Platts