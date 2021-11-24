Russian gas flows via Yamal pipeline down 11%

Russian natural gas flows to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline declined by more than 11% on Wednesday afternoon from levels earlier in the day, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

European and British wholesale gas prices were mixed on Wednesday and little changed from the previous day, though concerns remain over gas supplies from Russia amid rising demand for heating as cold weather hits Europe.

Flows through the pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of 10,110,172 kilowatt-hours (kWh) on Wednesday afternoon, down from more than 11,400,000 in the morning and on Tuesday.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Wednesday’s volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovak-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 1.0 million megawatt-hours, or 92.1 million cubic metres, similar to previous days.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jason Hovet; Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Clarke)