Russian gas nominations via Ukraine to Europe steady at high level

in General Energy News 07/05/2022

Russian gas nominations via Ukraine to Europe remained at a high rate of 98.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, unchanged from Thursday, state-controlled gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said, as Europe began filling storage.

Interfax news agency earlier on Friday reported, citing data from Ukraine’s gas pipeline operator, that nominations, or requests from the customers, stood at 98.7 mcm for Friday.

Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Gazprom, the site’s state-appointed manager has said, as Europe’s biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supply.Source: Reuters
