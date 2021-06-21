Russian gas prices for China rise for first time since Power of Siberia launch -Ifax

The price of Russian gas supplies to China increased in the second quarter of 2021 for the first time since deliveries started via the Power of Siberia pipeline in 2019, but daily delivery volumes fell in April, Interfax reported on Sunday.

Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has said it supplied China with 3.84 billion cubic metres of gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline in its first year of operation.

Citing Chinese customs data, Interfax said the price of gas increased to $148 per thousand cubic metres, rising from $121 in the first quarter, and reversing a downward trend.

In April, deliveries amounted to 21 million cubic metres a day on average, factoring in a seven-day maintenance shutdown, down from 29 million cubic metres per day in the first quarter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Louise Heavens)