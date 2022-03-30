Russian gas supplies to Europe ease as westward Yamal flows stop again

Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three key pipeline routes eased slightly as flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany stopped after a brief resumption on Wednesday morning, operator data showed.

Flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline via Poland stopped after flowing westward at the German border point of Mallnow for the first time since March 15 for two hours earlier on Wednesday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Russia’s Gazprom has booked westbound transit capacity at Mallnow for a second day.

The usually westbound pipeline reversed on March 15 as nominations to ship gas into Germany fell to zero, while Polish customers bought gas from Germany.

Flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were at 73,408,540 kWh/h on Wednesday morning, in line with levels seen over the previous 24 hours.

Gazprom said on Wednesday it had continued to supply gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers and that flows remained high.

Nominations for flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were at 882,416 megawatt hours (MWh) per day on Wednesday, unchanged day on day, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)