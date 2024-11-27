Russian gas supply to EU via Ukraine, Austria nominations stable

Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe as well as nominations, or requests, for supply to Austria from Slovakia were stable on Wednesday, data from Gazprom and transmission system operator Eustream showed.

Russian gas flows through Ukraine to Europe have been generally stable for the past year, while the route is expected to be closed off before the transit deal with Moscow and Kyiv ends on Dec. 31.

A person familiar with the plans said Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM was making the assumption that no more gas will flow to Europe via Ukraine after the last day of the year in its internal planning for 2025, as the military conflict rages on.

Gazprom said that it would send 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, a volume in line with recent days.

Nominations for flows to Austria from Slovakia were also stable versus Tuesday, and nominations to the Czech Republic from Slovakia were in line with levels registered at different times during November, data from transmission system operator Eustream showed.

Nominations for natural gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine were little changed on Wednesday, while nominations for flows leaving Slovakia were also in line with previous levels.

Nominations to Austria still remained below levels seen before Gazprom halted exports to Vienna-based OMV OMVVI.VI.

Those supplies were halted in mid-November in a dispute over payments and supply while flows to Europe via Ukraine remained steady as other buyers asked for more gas.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Heavens)