Russian gas supply to EU via Ukraine stable, Austria nominations up 21%

Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe were stable on Tuesday while nominations for supply to Austria from Slovakia jumped by 21%, data from Gazprom and transmission system operator Eustream showed.

Nominations to Austria remained below levels seen before Russian supplier Gazprom GAZP.MM halted exports to Vienna-based OMV OMVVI.VI.

Those supplies were halted in mid-November in a dispute over payments and supply while flows to Europe via Ukraine remained steady as other buyers asked for more gas.

Gazprom said it would send 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday versus 42 mcm on Monday.

Nominations for Austria from Slovakia were 21% above Monday levels, returning to levels seen last week, while those for the Czech Republic from Slovakia rose by around 8%, Eustream data showed.

Nominations into Slovakia from Ukraine were steady, the data showed.

