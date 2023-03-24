Russian government could buy up to 10 mln tonnes of grain for reserve fund – Interfax

The Russian government will consider increasing grain purchases by the state intervention fund to 10 million tonnes, the Interfax news agency reported Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko as saying on Thursday.

The fund bought a total of 3 million tonnes in 2022.

The state’s grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters)