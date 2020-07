Russian idle oil refining capacity revised up by 3.7% for July

Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity has been revised up by 3.7% to 2.414 million tonnes in July, Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

The capacity was revised thanks to new repair plans at some refineries, including extension of unplanned maintenance at the Krasnodar plant as well as rescheduling of maintenance at Novoufimsk refinery.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Louise Heavens)