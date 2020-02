Russian offline primary oil refining capacity will rise by 1.5 times from February to 1.44 million tonnes in March, energy ministry data showed on Friday, because of the start of seasonal maintenance.

The data also showed that the idle capacity reached 785,000 tonnes in January and is forecast to rise to 977,000 tonnes this month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman)