Russian June 1-10 oil loadings from western ports set to rise 7% m/m

Russia plans to increase oil exports from its western ports, Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk, to 2.18 million tonnes for June 1-10 from 2.04 million tonnes during May 1-10, the preliminary schedule seen by Reuters showed.

Exports will rise by nearly 7% for June 1-10 from the same period of May, Reuters calculations showed.

Urals oil exports from the ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga were set at 1.5 million tonnes, unchanged from May 1-10.

Urals and Siberian light oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were set to rise to 0.68 million tonnes for June 1-10 from 0.54 million tonnes in May 1-10, the schedule showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova, Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Jason Neely)