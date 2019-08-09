Russian Maritime Register of Shipping Signs New Agreement With Cyprus

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) has signed a new agreement with the Maritime Administration of the Republic of Cyprus (the Cyprus MA). The event took place in Limassol, the Republic of Cyprus, on June 23, 2019 during the ceremony for the signing of new agreements between the Republic of Cyprus and recognised organisations.

The new agreement extends the scope of the RS authorisation by the Cyprus MA. In particular, RS is now authorised to perform surveys of ships flying the flag of the Republic of Cyprus for compliance with the requirements of the International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters (Polar Code), Code of Safety for Special Purpose Ships, Code of Safety for Diving Systems.

The agreement is effective from August 1, 2019. On behalf of the Cyprus MA, the agreement was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, Mr. Costas Iacovou, on behalf of RS – by Director General, Mr. Konstantin Palnikov.

“The new agreement results from the high level of cooperation achieved by RS and the Cyprus Maritime Administration,” said Mr. Palnikov. Currently, there are 23 RS-classed ships flying the flag of the Republic of Cyprus while two more ships are at the construction stage.

The Republic of Cyprus is one of the largest flag states as per number of the ships registered. RS was originally authorised by the Cyprus MA in 2005. As of 2019, RS is recognised in total by 69 maritime administrations of flag states.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping