Russian Oil Export Revenues In 2018 Up 38% To $129Bln – Customs Agency

Russia exported 260.2 million tonnes of oil worth $129 billion in 2018, up 38.2 percent from the year before, figures published by the Federal customs agency showed.

Oil exports climbed 2.9 percent in 2018.

Meanwhile, sales of petroleum products grew 1.1 percent, reaching 150 million tonnes, or an increase of 34.1 percent in value terms to $78.1 billion from 2017.

Coal exports rose 10 percent last year to 199.5 million tonnes. Revenues from coal sales abroad were up by more than a quarter to $17 billion.

Source: Sputnik