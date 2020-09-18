Russian oil exports seen flat in Q4 at 62.4mn tonnes

Exports and transit of Russian oil are expected to be broadly flat in the fourth quarter at 62.4 million tonnes, a loading schedule showed this week, in line with a global deal on output reduction.

That is against the 62.8 million tonnes seen in the third quarter.

The schedule showed that Urals blend exports from the Baltic Sea ports will reach 18.5 million tonnes, up from 17.8 million tonnes in the current quarter.

Supplies of oil from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are set to rise to 7.6 million tonnes from 7.1 million tonnes in the July to September period.

Exports of Urals to Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are seen declining to 12.75 million tonnes for 13.3 million tonnes.

Flows to Belarus are seen at 4.93 million tonnes in the last quarter of the year, down from 5.8 million tonnes in the third quarter.

