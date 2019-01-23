Russian oil output edges up to 11.39 mln bpd during Jan. 1-22 -source

Russia slightly increased its oil production to 11.39 million barrels per day (bpd) on average between Jan. 1 and Jan 22, a source familiar with the Energy Ministry data told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russian oil output averaged 11.38 million bpd between Jan. 1-10. Under a global oil supply cut deal, Russia agreed to cut its oil production from the 11.41 million bpd it pumped in October. The Energy Ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Katya Golubkova and Susan Fenton)