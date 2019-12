Russian oil output seen at 11.12 to 11.32 million bpd in 2020: minister

Oil production in Russia, which is part of a pact to curb global oil output, is expected to be between 555 million tonnes and 565 million tons in 2020, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said.

That’s equivalent to 11.12-11.32 million barrels per day (bpd) using a conversion rate of 7.33 barrels per ton of oil.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Clarke)