Russian oil output slips to 11.24 mln bpd in Sept 1-29 – sources

Russia’s oil output C-RU-OUT declined to 11.24 million barrels per day (bpd) in Sept. 1-29 from August’s average of 11.29 million bpd, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Monday, still above the quotas set by a global output deal.

Under the deal agreed between OPEC member states and other oil producers, Russia has agreed to reduce output by 228,000 bpd from an October 2018 baseline.

According to Reuters calculations, which use a tonnes/barrel ratio of 7.33, that indicates it should cap output at around 11.17-11.18 million bpd.

The Russian energy ministry declined to comment.

Russian production has been relatively high amid attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure, which crippled the kingdom’s output.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans)