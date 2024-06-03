Russian oil product exports via Tuapse down in May after refinery stoppage

Oil product exports from Russia’s Black Sea port of Tuapse in May were down 28.6% from initial plans at 1.093 million metric tons after an unplanned refinery stoppage, traders said and LSEG data showed.

The port tranships oil products from Rosneft`s Tuapse refinery, as well as fuel from other Rosneft refineries delivered to the port by rail.

A fire triggered by a Ukrainian drone attack on Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast forced an emergency shutdown of the refinery on May 17.

The plant is technically ready to resume oil processing after an emergency shut down, but may remain idle until at least mid-June due to low profitability, four industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The Tuapse plant has an annual capacity 12 million metric tons (240,000 barrels per day) and produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulphur diesel.

Source: Reuters (editing by Jason Neely)