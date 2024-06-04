Russian oil product exports via Tuapse to fall in June, traders say

Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse are set to fall by 59.5% month-on-month in June to 0.6 million metric tons from 1.532 million tons scheduled for May, two traders said on Monday.

There are no oil products from Rosneft’s Tuapse refinery in the loading schedule for June, according to the market sources.

The port tranships oil products from Tuapse refinery, as well as fuel from other Rosneft refineries delivered to the port by rail.

A fire triggered by a Ukrainian drone attack on Rosneft`s Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast forced an emergency shutdown of the refinery on May 17.

The export-oriented Tuapse refinery with processing capacity of 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil remainsidle since the drone attack, four industry sources told Reuters last week.

The actual oil product loadings via the port of Tuapse fell in May by 28.6% from initial plans at 1.093 million metric tons after an unplanned refinery stoppage.

