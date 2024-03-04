Russian oil product exports via Tuapse to rise in March, traders say

Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse in March are set to rise by 21.4% month-on-month to 540,000 metric tons from 416,000 metric tons scheduled for February, two traders said on Friday.

There are no oil products from Rosneft’s ROSN.MM Tuapse refinery in the loading schedule for March, according to the market sources.

The port tranships oil products from the Tuapse refinery, as well as fuel from other Rosneft refineries delivered to the port by rail.

A fire broke out in January at the export-oriented Tuapse refinery, which has an annual capacity of 12 million metric tons (240,000 barrels per day).

It produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulphur diesel, supplying fuel mainly to Turkey, China, Malaysia and Singapore.

Oil processing and output were halted at the refinery after the fire.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)