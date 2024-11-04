Russian oil product exports via Tuapse to rise sharply in November, traders say

Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse are set to rise to 807,000 metric tons in November, up 167.3% from the 312,000 tons scheduled for October, two traders said on Friday.

The rise in loadings reflects the restart of crude oil processing at the Tuapse refinery, market sources added.

Rosneft’s ROSN.MM Black Sea oil refinery in Tuapse suspended processing on Oct. 1 due to low margins on refined fuels.

The port of Tuapse tranships oil products from the Tuapse refinery, as well as fuel from other Rosneft refineries delivered to the port by rail.

Below are expected November loadings of oil products via Tuapse port, based on traders data and compared with planned volumes in October (in metric tons):

