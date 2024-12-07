Russian oil supplies to Czech Republic via Druzhba pipeline resume

Russian oil supplies to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline resumed on Friday, Czech refiner Orlen Unipetrol’s CEO Mariusz Wnuk said.

“The supplies have been restored this morning and crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline is flowing into the Czech Republic normally,” Wnuk said.

The country saw a halt to supplies on the route earlier this week.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday the flows would resume on Friday after payment issues linked to the transit via Ukraine, which caused the halt, had been sorted.

Refining at Litvinov refinery, which uses Russian crude, had been running using the company’s reserves, Orlen Unipetrol, owned by Poland’s Orlen PKN.WA, said earlier.

The Czech Republic imports Russian crude through Druzhba and other crudes through the TAL pipeline running from Italy to Germany and on to the Czech Republic.

It wants to stop all Russian oil imports from July next year as it completes capacity expansion of the TAL pipeline.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Mark Potter)