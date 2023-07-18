Russian piped gas exports to Europe July 1-15 jump 28% m/m -Reuters calculations

Pipeline natural gas exports to Europe by Russia’s Gazprom GAZP.MM in the first half of July rose by 28% from June’s average, reaching 2023 highs, according to Reuters calculations on Tuesday based on volumes supplied via Ukraine and TurkStream.

The Sudzha metering point on the Russia-Ukraine border as well as the TurkStream pipeline that crosses the Black Sea are the only functioning routes for piping Russian gas to Europe.

Average daily pipeline exports in the first half of July rose to 85.7 million cubic metres (mcm) from 66.8 mcm in June, according to calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom’s daily reports on gas transits via Ukraine.

Gazprom has suspended the disclosure of its exports data. The company did not reply to a request for comment.

Gazprom’s total natural gas supplies to the European Union stood at around 1.29 billion cubic metres (bcm) in July 1-15.

Russia’s piped gas exports to Europe stand at around 13.4 bcm this year. They totalled 62 bcm for the whole of 2022.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)