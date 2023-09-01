Russian piped gas exports to Europe up 5.9% in Aug – Reuters calculations

Natural gas pipeline exports to Europe by Russia’s Gazprom GAZP.MM rose 5.9% in August from July, reaching the highest monthly total so far this year, according to Reuters calculations on Thursday based on volumes supplied via Ukraine and Turkey.

Average daily pipeline exports in August rose to 91.7 million cubic metres (mcm) from 86.6 mcm in July, according to calculations based on data from European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom’s daily reports on gas transits via Ukraine.

The Sudzha metering point on the Russia-Ukraine border, as well as the TurkStream pipeline that crosses the Black Sea, are the only functioning routes for piping Russian gas to Europe.

Gazprom has suspended disclosure of its export data. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

European Union countries have also increased their imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia compared with before the start of the military operation in Ukraine, despite the EU’s aim to quit their use of Russian fossil fuels within a few years, an analysis by campaigners showed on Wednesday.

Gazprom’s total natural gas supplies via pipelines to the European Union stood at around 2.84 billion cubic metres (bcm) in August, up from 2.68 bcm in July.

Of that, some 1.54 bcm, or 49.6 million cubic metres per day, were sent via TurkStream.

Russia’s piped gas exports to Europe total around 17.7 bcm this year. They totalled 62 bcm for the whole of 2022.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)