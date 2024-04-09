Russian Railways restricts cargo to station for Orsk oil refinery over floods

Recent News

  

The Russian Railways said on Tuesday it has restricted cargo transportation to the Nikel station, which handles oil for Orsk refinery, in flood-stricken Orenburg region.

Russia’s Orsk oil refinery suspended work on Sunday, after the city’s dam burst on Friday night amid flooding in the surrounding Orenburg region, while it has still continued to supply fuel from its inventories.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams)

