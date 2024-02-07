Russian refineries cut Jan oil processing by 4% y/y – Kommersant

Russian oil refineries in January reduced processing by 4% from a year-ago period, and 1.4% from the prior month due to drone attacks and outages, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Russia is also reducing its crude oil and oil products exports by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter in tandem with Saudi Arabia, which is voluntarily decreasing output by 1 million bpd for the same period.

The primary processing fell last month to 747,900 metric tons per day (5.48 million barrels per day), according to the report.

Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM, excluding the Bashneft group of plants and 50% in Yaroslavl plant, cut output in January by 10% year-on-year to some 170,000 tons per day, following a drone attack on its Tuapse refinery on the Black Sea, Kommersant said.

Lukoil’s LKOH.MM refining output declined by almost 8% to 115,000 tons a day, mainly due to maintenance at its NORSI refinery, which cut production by 16% from January 2023 to more than 36,000 tons per day, according to the newspaper.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)