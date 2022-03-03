Russian Sanctions update – Canadian and UK Prohibitions on Russian vessels

The ban, which is part of the the Special Economic Measures Act, has not yet come into effect in Canada but is expected later this week. Expected to be affected are Russian owned, flagged and registered vessels and also Russian operated and chartered vessels.

In the UK the The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 4) Regulations 2022 (legislation.gov.uk) has been enacted and which now gives powers to bar (with limited exceptions) the entry to UK ports to vessels which are owned, controlled, chartered or operated by a designated person or by persons “connected with Russia”. This phrase is defined as:

an individual who is, or an association or combination of individuals who are, ordinarily resident in Russia,

an individual who is, or an association or combination of individuals who are, located in Russia,

a person, other than an individual, which is incorporated or constituted under the law of Russia, or

a person, other than an individual, which is domiciled in Russia.

Further, vessels registered in Russia or flying the flag of Russia are also barred.

Source: WEST