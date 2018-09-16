Russian, Saudi energy ministers pledge long-term cooperation – ministry

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih have pledged to continue working toward long-term cooperation among OPEC and non-OPEC members, the Russian energy ministry said on Sunday.

In a meeting in Moscow on Saturday, Novak and Falih also discussed bilateral energy ties and the global energy market, the ministry said.

Falih is expected to attend an international energy forum in the Russian capital next month, the ministry added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan)