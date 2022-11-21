Russian wheat down with extension of the black sea export deal

Russian wheat prices fell last week amid an extension of the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $314 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $3.5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia’s grain exports at 1.03 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data.

Russia’s agriculture ministry has already bought 1.74 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.6 million hectares, compared with 18.3 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat, it added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Polina D