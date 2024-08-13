Russian wheat export prices unchanged last week, markets await GASC tender results

Russian wheat export prices were unchanged last week with market attention turning to the results of the Egyptian GASC megatender, analysts said.

The price of 12.5% protein Russian new crop wheat scheduled free-on-board (FOB) with delivery in early September was $221 per metric ton at the end of last week, unchanged from the previous week, according to consultancy IKAR.

Sovecon put the price of wheat with the same protein content for nearest delivery at $220-$223 per ton at the end of last week, also noting no change.

Last week, some major importers entered the market, particularly Egypt’s state grains buyer GASC whose tender for 3.8 million metric tons over an October to April shipment period was seen as a change of strategy capitalising on a recent slump in global wheat prices.

Also last week Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased around 600,000 metric tons of milling wheat in an international tender. Traders suspected that wheat from Russia and possibly elsewhere in the Black Sea would be supplied.

Russia is the world’s largest wheat exporter. Its exports decreased to 0.99 million tons of grain last week from 1.06 million the week before.

Shipments included 0.89 million tons of wheat, down from 0.93 million tons a week earlier, Sovecon wrote, citing port data.

The first estimate of wheat exports in August is 4.4-5.0 million tons, versus 5.3 million tons a year ago. If realized, this will be the second month in a row with shipments substantially below last season, Sovecon noted.

Last week, analysts announced revised forecasts for Russian wheat.

IKAR said it raised its forecast for the Russian wheat harvest to 83.8 million tons from 83.2 million and its estimate of export potential for wheat in the 2024/25 season to 44.5 million tons from 44.0 million.

Sovecon by contrast revised its forecast for the country’s 2024 wheat crop down to 82.9 million metric tons from 84.7 million tons, citing lower yields and a smaller seeded area as reasons for the downgrade.

Federal Statistics Service Rosstat reported a 4.2 per cent decline in 2024 wheat acreage to 28.5 million hectares by 2023.

According to Arkady Zlochevsky, head of the Russian grain union, there is an obvious tendency to reduce winter sowing areas due to falling profitability.

In Russia, the harvesting campaign has “passed the equator”, with winter sowing beginning in some regions.

As of Aug. 2, Russian farmers had harvested 60.6 million tons of grain, against 49.5 million tons a year earlier, from 17.7 million hectares, up from a previous 12.8 million hectares.

The average yield was 3.41 tons per hectare, down from 3.87 tons a hectare the year before.

The wheat harvest totalled 51.0 million tons from 14.2 million hectares, up from 41.3 million tons from 10.2 million hectares, with an average yield of 3.60 tons per hectare, versus 4.05 tons, Sovecon said.



Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Popova; Editing by David Holmes)