Russian wheat lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender

The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchase tender for wheat on Tuesday was $211.90 for 60,000 tonnes of Russian grain on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by AST Agro.

Egypt’s state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said late on Monday that it was seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Aug 16-26.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers presented in dollars per tonne on a FOB basis:

Traders said the following where the best offers including cost and freight (C&F):

Supplier Quantity Origin Price AST Agro 60,000 Russian $211.90 RIF 55,000 Russian $213.00 Solaris 60,000 Russian $213.69 Posco 60,000 Russian $214.25 ADM 60,000 Russian $215.40 Grain Export 60,000 Russian $216.15 Glencore 60,000 Russian $216.86 Olam 55,000 Ukrainian $212.50 Louis Dreyfus 60,000 Ukrainian $213.00 Hakan 55,000 Ukrainian $218.85 Traders said the following where the best offers including cost and freight (C&F): Supplier Quantity Origin FOB Freight Total AST Agro 60K Russian $211.90 $14.85 $226.75 Olam 55K Ukrainian $212.50 $15.87 $228.37 Solaris 60K Russian $213.69 $15.20 $228.89 RIF 60K Russian $213.00 $16.00 $229.00 LDC 60K Ukrainian $213.00 $16.20 $229.20

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla in Cairo, Maha el Dahan in Dubai, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)