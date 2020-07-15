Recent News

  

Russian wheat lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender

in Freight News 15/07/2020

The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchase tender for wheat on Tuesday was $211.90 for 60,000 tonnes of Russian grain on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said.

The offer was presented by AST Agro.

Egypt’s state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said late on Monday that it was seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment Aug 16-26.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers presented in dollars per tonne on a FOB basis:

Traders said the following where the best offers including cost and freight (C&F):

Supplier       Quantity    Origin      Price
 AST Agro       60,000      Russian     $211.90
 RIF            55,000      Russian     $213.00
 Solaris        60,000      Russian     $213.69
 Posco          60,000      Russian     $214.25
 ADM            60,000      Russian     $215.40
 Grain Export   60,000      Russian     $216.15
 Glencore       60,000      Russian     $216.86
 Olam           55,000      Ukrainian   $212.50
 Louis Dreyfus  60,000      Ukrainian   $213.00
 Hakan          55,000      Ukrainian   $218.85
 
 Supplier  Quantity  Origin     FOB       Freight   Total
 AST Agro  60K       Russian    $211.90   $14.85    $226.75
 Olam      55K       Ukrainian  $212.50   $15.87    $228.37
 Solaris   60K       Russian    $213.69   $15.20    $228.89
 RIF       60K       Russian    $213.00   $16.00    $229.00
 LDC       60K       Ukrainian  $213.00   $16.20    $229.20

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla in Cairo, Maha el Dahan in Dubai, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

