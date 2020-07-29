Russian wheat offered lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 29/07/2020

The lowest offer presented on Tuesday at an Egyptian state tender for wheat was $215.10 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian grain, traders said.

The offer was presented by Solaris.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat
for shipment Sept. 1-10. GASC said it will pay using a deferred payment mechanism with letters of credit, guarantees for payment within 180 days.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers presented in dollars per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis:

Supplier       Quantity    Origin      Price
 Solaris        60,000      Russian     $215.10
 Posco          60,000      Russian     $215.90
 GTCS           55,000      Russian     $216.00
 Solaris        55,000      Russian     $216.10
 Grain Export   60,000      Russian     $217.77
 ADM            60,000      Russian     $218.45
 Glencore       55,000      Russian     $219.60
 Glencore       60,000      Russian     $221.10
 Louis Dreyfus  60,000      Ukrainian   $216.84
 Nibulon        60,000      Ukrainian   $218.50
 Olam           55,000      Ukrainian   $218.75
 Hakan          60,000      Ukrainain   $219.95
 Soufflet       55,000      Ukrainian   $222.75

Traders said the following were the best offers including cost and freight:

 Supplier  Quantity  Origin     Price    Freight  C&F
 Solaris   60,000    Russian    $215.10  $12.95   $228.05
 Posco     60,000    Russian    $215.90  $12.95   $228.85
 Nibulon   60,000    Ukrainian  $218.50  $11.37   $229.87
 Solaris   55,000    Russian    $216.10  $13.90   $230.00
 GTCS      55,000    Russian    $216.00  $14.05   $230.05
 LDC       60,000    Ukrainian  $216.84  $13.75   $230.59
 Grain     60,000    Russian    $217.77  $12.95   $230.72
 Export

No purchase has yet been made but results are expected later on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Nadine Awadalla in Cairo; Editing by Jon Boyle, Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)


										
					
									

								
								
								
				 				
			

		

		
		
				
						
		

			

			

		

				
		
			
		

		
			
	


 


		                

                    
