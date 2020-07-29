Russian wheat offered lowest offer at Egypt’s GASC tender

The lowest offer presented on Tuesday at an Egyptian state tender for wheat was $215.10 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Russian grain, traders said.

The offer was presented by Solaris.

Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) is seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat

for shipment Sept. 1-10. GASC said it will pay using a deferred payment mechanism with letters of credit, guarantees for payment within 180 days.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the offers presented in dollars per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis:

Supplier Quantity Origin Price Solaris 60,000 Russian $215.10 Posco 60,000 Russian $215.90 GTCS 55,000 Russian $216.00 Solaris 55,000 Russian $216.10 Grain Export 60,000 Russian $217.77 ADM 60,000 Russian $218.45 Glencore 55,000 Russian $219.60 Glencore 60,000 Russian $221.10 Louis Dreyfus 60,000 Ukrainian $216.84 Nibulon 60,000 Ukrainian $218.50 Olam 55,000 Ukrainian $218.75 Hakan 60,000 Ukrainain $219.95 Soufflet 55,000 Ukrainian $222.75

Traders said the following were the best offers including cost and freight:

Supplier Quantity Origin Price Freight C&F Solaris 60,000 Russian $215.10 $12.95 $228.05 Posco 60,000 Russian $215.90 $12.95 $228.85 Nibulon 60,000 Ukrainian $218.50 $11.37 $229.87 Solaris 55,000 Russian $216.10 $13.90 $230.00 GTCS 55,000 Russian $216.00 $14.05 $230.05 LDC 60,000 Ukrainian $216.84 $13.75 $230.59 Grain 60,000 Russian $217.77 $12.95 $230.72 Export

No purchase has yet been made but results are expected later on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Dubai and Nadine Awadalla in Cairo; Editing by Jon Boyle, Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)