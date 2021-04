Russian oil and gas condensate output increased to 10.52 million barrels per day (bpd) April 1-6, up from 10.25 million bpd on average in March, two industry sources familiar with data told Reuters.

The energy ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)